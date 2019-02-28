Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Lands with Blue Jays
Buchholz signed a contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Specifics regarding the deal remain unclear at the moment. Assuming he's healthy, Buchholz should have a good chance to break camp in the Blue Jays' starting rotation. Injuries have long been a concern for the right-hander; his 2018 campaign was cut short due to a strained flexor mass in his right elbow, though no surgery was required. If he does break camp in the big-league rotation, it could be at the expense of Ryan Borucki. Buchholz posted a 2.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB across 98.1 innings (16 starts) with the Diamondbacks last season.
