Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Makes second rehab start
Buchholz (shoulder) gave up a run and struck out four over three innings Tuesday in his second rehab start for the Blue Jays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate.
Buchholz proved to be no match for the lower-level competition, surrendering just one hit -- a home run -- in the outing. Assuming he came out of the start with no setbacks to his right shoulder, Buchholz could move up to a full-season affiliate for his next outing. The 35-year-old looks on track to rejoin the Toronto rotation when rosters expand in September.
