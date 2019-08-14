Buchholz (shoulder) gave up a run and struck out four over three innings Tuesday in his second rehab start for the Blue Jays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate.

Buchholz proved to be no match for the lower-level competition, surrendering just one hit -- a home run -- in the outing. Assuming he came out of the start with no setbacks to his right shoulder, Buchholz could move up to a full-season affiliate for his next outing. The 35-year-old looks on track to rejoin the Toronto rotation when rosters expand in September.