Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: MRI reveals Grade 2 strain
Buchholz received an MRI on his inflamed right shoulder Saturday which revealed a Grade 2 teres major strain, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
A Grade 2 strain means that there's been some tearing in Buchholz's shoulder, so his absence should be expected to be a fairly significant one. He'll receive a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews next week, at which point a clearer timeline could emerge.
