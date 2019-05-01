Buchholz didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

The veteran right-hander continues to give the Jays a handful of unremarkable innings each time he takes the mound. Buchholz will carry a 4.79 ERA and 11:5 K:BB through 20.2 frames into his next start Sunday, on the road against the Rangers.