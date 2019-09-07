Buchholz (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Rays on Friday.

He didn't pitch poorly, but Buchholz didn't receive any run support in the loss. The 35-year-old has been inconsistent with his control, but his ERA is trending in the right direction, as it sits at 3.57 in the last three outings. Overall, Buchholz is 1-4 with a 5.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 42.1 innings this year. He will start again Thursday at home against the Red Sox.