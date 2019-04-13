Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Pitches six strong frames
Buchholz allowed one run on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks across six innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.
It was a strong Blue Jays debut for Buchholz, who was just activated from the injured list. He threw 69 pitches, 45 of which were strikes. Buchholz is one of the most unpredictable pitchers in the league, so while this is certainly encouraging, it's probably too early to say he's in line for the same decent numbers as last season.
