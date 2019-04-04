Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Ramping up pitch count
Buchholz (elbow) will throw 75 pitches Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Buchholz threw 60 pitches earlier in the week and apparently felt good, clearing the way for him to ramp up his pitch count in his next session. If everything goes off without a hitch Sunday, Buchholz could be on track to make his 2019 debut sometime during the team's series against the Rays, which begins April 12.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Building up pitch count•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Lands on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Expected to open season on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Targeting early April for debut•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Lands with Blue Jays•
-
Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Won't require elbow surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...