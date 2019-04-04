Buchholz (elbow) will throw 75 pitches Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Buchholz threw 60 pitches earlier in the week and apparently felt good, clearing the way for him to ramp up his pitch count in his next session. If everything goes off without a hitch Sunday, Buchholz could be on track to make his 2019 debut sometime during the team's series against the Rays, which begins April 12.

