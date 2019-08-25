The Blue Jays reinstated Buchholz (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Mariners.

As anticipated, Buchholz will make his first start for the Blue Jays in nearly four months after he wrapped up a rehab assignment at High-A Dunedin last weekend. Buchholz topped out at four innings and 67 pitches in his fourth and final rehab outing, so he'll likely face some light restrictions as he steps back into the Toronto rotation. Nick Kingham (oblique) was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Buchholz.