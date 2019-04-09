Buchholz (elbow) will return from the injured list to start Saturday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Buchholz had a delayed start to spring after signing in late February, so he opened the season on the injured list while ostensibly recovering from the elbow strain, which ended his 2018 campaign in mid-September. He was knocked around in his last rehab start but has nevertheless been deemed good to go.

More News
Our Latest Stories