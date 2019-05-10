Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Scratched with injury
Buchholz won't make his scheduled start Friday against the White Sox due to shoulder tightness, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Buchholz also battled elbow issues earlier in the season, pushing his season debut into mid-April. It's not clear whether this injury will require another trip to the injured list. Daniel Hudson will serve as the opener Friday in what appears to now be a bullpen game.
