Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Shifts to 60-day injured list
Buchholz (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Buchholz has been dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder strain since mid-May. He'll now be ineligible to return until mid-July. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jordan Romano, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
