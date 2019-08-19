Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out seven in rehab start
Buchholz shifted his rehab assignment to High-A Dunedin on Sunday, working four innings and giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Making the third start of his rehab assignment, Buchholz acquitted himself well while pushing his pitch count up to 67 and testing himself against full-season competition for the first time. Buchholz will likely make at least one more minor-league start at an affiliate to be determined before potentially slotting back into the Toronto rotation in late August or early September.
