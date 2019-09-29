Buchholz (2-5) gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six through five innings to earn the win over the Rays on Sunday.

Buchholz allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning but that would be all for the Rays in his five frames. The win was the 90th of his career for the 35-year-old. Buchholz finishes the season with a 6.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 59 innings.