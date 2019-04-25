Buchholz (0-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants.

Buchholz didn't allow a baserunner through his first three innings of work , but allowed an earned run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to sour his start. He lived in the strike zone a lot -- 52 of his 70 pitches were strikes -- which may have made him too predictable as the order turned over for a second time. Still, through three starts, Buchholz has maintained average results by posting a 4.60 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 15 innings, though he's racked up just eight strikeouts in that span.