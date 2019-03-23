Buchholz threw two innings in a minor-league game Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Buchholz, who signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jays earlier in the month, fired 30 pitches in what was his first game action of spring. The right-hander isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season -- he's scheduled to make at least a couple of more minor-league starts before joining the big club -- but he could join Toronto's rotation in early April if everything goes as planned.

