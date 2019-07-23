Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Throws bullpen session
Buchholz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session last week, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Buchholz has been dealing with a shoulder strain since early May. He's making progress and will throw two more bullpens this week but will likely need a handful of rehab outings before he's back on a big-league mound.
