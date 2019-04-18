Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Walks three in no-decision
Buchholz allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Thursday.
He wasn't quite as sharp as he was in his first start. Not that it was horrible, but Buchholz did walk three batters and failed to make it out of the fifth. Right now, keeping his walks down is imperative to his success, as early this season, hitters are batting .286 against Buchholz. Overall, he hasn't earned a decision and owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and six strikeouts in 10.2 innings. His next scheduled start is home against the Giants on Wednesday.
