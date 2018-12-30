Richard was acquired by Toronto on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard was designated for assignment by San Diego back on Dec. 20, but the 35-year-old will ultimately land on his feet after catching on with another organization 10 days later. The lefty's best asset is likely experience at this point, as he's coming off a 2018 campaign that would be best forgotten. In 27 games started for the Padres last season, Richard posted a 5.33 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, both regressions from his 2017 marks, and likely not enough to keep him rostered in most standard formats.

