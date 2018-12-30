Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Acquired by Blue Jays
Richard was acquired by Toronto on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard was designated for assignment by San Diego back on Dec. 20, but the 35-year-old will ultimately land on his feet after catching on with another organization 10 days later. The lefty's best asset is likely experience at this point, as he's coming off a 2018 campaign that would be best forgotten. In 27 games started for the Padres last season, Richard posted a 5.33 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, both regressions from his 2017 marks, and likely not enough to keep him rostered in most standard formats.
More News
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Will require surgeries on both knees•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Set for season-ending knee surgery•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Hits disabled list with knee inflammation•
-
Padres' Clayton Richard: Lit up again in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst