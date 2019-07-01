Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Captures first win
Richard (1-4) allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Royals on Monday.
This is Richard's second straight quality start and first win of the year. The big key to the win was keeping the ball in the park. Richard had allowed at least one homer in six straight starts coming into Monday. He has numerous problems, though, as opposing hitters are also batting .303 against him, and he has only 19 strikeouts versus 17 walks. Overall, Richard is 1-4 with a 6.51 ERA and 1.63 WHIP as well in 37.1 innings this season. He will pitch one more time before the All-Star break Saturday at home against the Orioles.
