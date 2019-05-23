Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Confirmed for season debut Thursday
Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Richard (knee) will be activated off the 10-day injured list for his Blue Jays debut Thursday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Montoyo previously indicated Richard could serve as the primary pitcher behind an opener in Thursday's series finale, but it instead looks as though he'll be deployed as a traditional starter. The 35-year-old may be limited to 50-to-60 pitches, which makes it very unlikely he could complete five innings to qualify for the win, assuming he does starts as expected. Richard had a 5.33 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 15.8 percent strikeout rate and 8.8 percent walk rate in 27 starts for the Padres last season.
