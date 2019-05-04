Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Could return in two weeks
Richard (knee) could return to the Blue Jays starting rotation in mid-May, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard was shut down from throwing at the end of March due to a stress reaction in his right knee, but apparently has been progressing well in his throwing program. The 35-year-old will likely require a one- or two-game rehab stint in the minors before making his return.
