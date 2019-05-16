Richard (knee) could be activated from the injured list to start against the White Sox on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard has been sidelined all season with a stress reaction in his right knee, but he joined the Blue Jays in Chicago on Thursday, suggesting he could be poised to rejoin the rotation over the weekend. For what it's worth, the Blue Jays do not have a probable pitcher listed for Saturday's game.