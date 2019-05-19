Richard (knee) tossed 3.1 no-hit innings in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Buffalo. He issued two walks and struck out four in the 48-pitch outing.

Sidelined since late in spring training with a stress reaction in his right knee, Richard looked sharp in his return to competitive action. Because he's been sidelined for nearly two months, Richard will likely require another rehab outing or two before rejoining the Toronto rotation without any pitch-count restrictions. The Blue Jays have yet to officially finalize their plans for Richard, however, so there's a slim possibility that he returns from the 10-day injured list early to make an abbreviated start during the upcoming week. For now, Ryan Feierabend tentatively slots in as the Blue Jays' No. 5 starter.