Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Handed fourth loss
Richard (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up three runs on eight hits over six innings. He had one strikeout and one walk.
Richard served up three homers Tuesday, so he was fairly fortunate all three were solo shots to still escape with the quality start. The 35-year-old has a 6.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 15:16 K:BB through 31.1 innings, and he will look to break into the win column Sunday versus Kansas City.
