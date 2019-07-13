Richard will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left lat injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard was only able to make it two innings Saturday against the Yankees before tightness in his lat muscle forced him from the game. Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca speculates that this will be an IL situation, which isn't really a stretch given the nature of the injury. Sean Reid-Foley is a candidate to replace Richard in the rotation.