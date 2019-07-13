Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Headed for MRI
Richard will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left lat injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard was only able to make it two innings Saturday against the Yankees before tightness in his lat muscle forced him from the game. Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca speculates that this will be an IL situation, which isn't really a stretch given the nature of the injury. Sean Reid-Foley is a candidate to replace Richard in the rotation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Leaves with lat tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Leaves with apparent rib injury•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Saddled with fifth defeat•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Captures first win•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Handed fourth loss•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Yields four in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.