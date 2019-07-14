The Blue Jays placed Richard (lat) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard's lat injury was labeled merely as tightness when he exited Saturday's start against the Yankees after two innings, but a follow-up MRI revealed that he was dealing with a strain. The grade of the strain hasn't been revealed, making it difficult to gauge how much longer than the 10-day minimum Richard might be sidelined. Edwin Jackson (back) was activated from the IL to fill Richard's spot on the active roster, but Toronto seems likely to delve into its minor-league ranks to replace the lefty when his next turn in the rotation comes up July 18 in Boston.

