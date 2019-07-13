Richard left his start Saturday against the Yankees with an apparent rib injury, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Richard had thrown a pair of scoreless innings, striking out one and giving up two hits, before exiting the game. The exact nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. Nick Kingham, who replaced Richard as a long reliever, is one of a handful of options who could take Richard's spot in the rotation should he be forced to miss time.