Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Leaves with lat tightness
Richard left Saturday's game against the Yankees with left lat tightness.
Manager Charlie Montoyo appeared to be pointing to his ribs as he removed Richard from the game, but issue is evidently with the lefty's lat. It's not yet clear how much time the Blue Jays expect Richard to miss.
