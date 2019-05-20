Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: May rejoin big club Thursday
Richard (knee) completed a bullpen session Monday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to pitch in Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard was exceptional while making his 2019 debut in affiliated ball over the weekend at Triple-A Buffalo, blanking the opposition for 3.1 no-hit innings. The lefty only tossed 48 pitches in the outing, so if he does in fact rejoin the Blue Jays on Thursday, he would likely be limited to around 50-to-60 pitches while working as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen rather than a traditional starter. If Toronto instead decides after Richard's bullpen session to keep him to the minors for another rehab start, the Blue Jays could still elect to use an opener in front of Ryan Feierabend, who was limited to four innings while working as Toronto's temporary fifth starter over the weekend.
