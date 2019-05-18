Richard (knee) will throw around 45 pitches at Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It was rumored that Richard could return to the big leagues over the weekend, but he'll make at least one more start in the minors before being activated. Assuming Richard feels good following Saturday's outing, he could rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

