Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Officially hits IL
Richard was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
This comes as no surprise, as Richard was recently shut down from throwing for the next two weeks due to a stress reaction in his right knee. Sean Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move and is expected to fill in for Richard in the rotation for the time being.
