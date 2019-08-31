Richard (lat) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard has been sidelined for most of the second half due to a lat injury but is finally ready for game action. The southpaw may not have enough time to build back up to a normal starter's workload, though there's hope he can return in some capacity before the end of the season.

