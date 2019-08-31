Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Rehab start on tap
Richard (lat) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard has been sidelined for most of the second half due to a lat injury but is finally ready for game action. The southpaw may not have enough time to build back up to a normal starter's workload, though there's hope he can return in some capacity before the end of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: To resume throwing soon•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Lands on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Headed for MRI•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Leaves with lat tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Leaves with apparent rib injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....