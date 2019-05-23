Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Returns from IL
Richard (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard will be making his Blue Jays debut after opening the season on the IL after he suffered a stress reaction in his right knee late in spring training. The lefty breezed through a rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo over the weekend, but only tossed 38 pitches while covering 3.1 no-hit innings. With that in mind, Richard will likely be subject to an unspecified restriction with his pitch count Thursday, rendering him a rather unappealing option in DFS contests or as a streamer in season-long formats.
