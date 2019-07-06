Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Saddled with fifth defeat
Richard (1-5) took the loss Saturday against the Orioles, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out two.
Richard started with three scoreless innings, but Baltimore reached him for five runs in the fourth inning on four hits including a two-run homer from Renato Nunez. The left-hander later gave up another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Stevie Wilkerson before being removed after 93 pitches. Richard holds a 6.23 ERA and 1.59 WHIP for the season and has a 21:18 K:BB.
