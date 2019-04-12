Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Set to resume throwing
Richard (knee) will resume throwing over the weekend, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard remains on schedule, as he was expected to be shut down for two weeks when he was placed on the injured list on April 1. He'll likely still need a few weeks to build back up after he resumes throwing.
