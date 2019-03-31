Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Shut down two weeks with knee issue
Richard has a stress reaction in his right knee and will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
Richard will still have to build back up following the two-week shutdown, so it could be at least a month before he's back in game action. Sean Reid-Foley will start in his place Monday against the Orioles and will likely remain in the rotation until Richard returns.
