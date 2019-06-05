Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Takes no-decision
Richard allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays were trailing by two when Richard departed with two outs in the top of the fifth, but if he had recorded one more out, and everything else happened the same, Richard would have been in line for the win because the Blue Jays took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Instead, Richard settled for the no-decision. He is still looking for his first win of the year; of course, he needs to last at least five innings first. In three starts this season, Richard has failed to complete five frames. He is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 12.2 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled for home against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
