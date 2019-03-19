Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Whiffs six Tigers
Richard gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The veteran southpaw is ticketed for a rotation spot to begin the year, and Richard has put together a solid spring with a 9:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings. After a couple of rough seasons with the Padres, however, he'll need to produce out of the gate if he wants to avoid shifting into a long relief role once Clay Buchholz (elbow) is up to speed.
