Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Won't return Saturday
Richard (knee) will be required to complete a rehab assignment before making his season debut, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richard reportedly had a chance to make his season debut Saturday against the White Sox, but the Blue Jays have since confirmed that he'll need at least one start in the minors before coming off the 10-day injured list. An exact timetable for the southpaw's return remains unknown, though it could depend on how he fares in a minor-league start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Could return Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Could return in two weeks•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Set to resume throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Officially hits IL•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Shut down two weeks with knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Whiffs six Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...