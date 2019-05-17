Richard (knee) will be required to complete a rehab assignment before making his season debut, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard reportedly had a chance to make his season debut Saturday against the White Sox, but the Blue Jays have since confirmed that he'll need at least one start in the minors before coming off the 10-day injured list. An exact timetable for the southpaw's return remains unknown, though it could depend on how he fares in a minor-league start.