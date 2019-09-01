Richard (lat) tossed two innings Saturday in his rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo, giving up three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one.

Richard covered 47 pitches in the outing, his first at any level since July 13. The Blue Jays may want Richard to up his pitch count in another simulated game or minor-league rehab start before the team considers reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Richard could help plug a hole in a Blue Jays rotation that currently has only three traditional starters.