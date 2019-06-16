Richard (0-3) allowed five runs on seven hits with one strikeout and two walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Astros on Saturday.

The 35-year-old pitched alright in his first three outings this season when he returned from a knee injury, but the wheels have come off in his last two outings. Richard has allowed 12 runs in his last 7.2 frames, and over five appearances, he has more walks (13) than strikeouts (12). He is now 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and .291 batting average against in 20.1 innings this season. Richard will pitch next against the Angels on Thursday.