Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Yields four in no-decision
Richard surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings Thursday against the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
Richard's offense spotted him an early 3-0 lead, but he gave up a two-run blast in the second inning, followed by a run in the fifth and another in the top of the sixth. He ultimately exited with a 5-4 lead, though the Angels tied the contest in the seventh to ensure Richard wouldn't take home the win. The 35-year-old lefty has had a rough month of June to this point, allowing five and seven runs in each of his last two starts entering Thursday's appearance. Richard owns a 7.46 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with 14 strikeouts across 25.1 innings this season.
-
