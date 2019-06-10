Richard (0-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts across 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 35-year-old showed promise despite control issues during his first three starts of the year, but Sunday, he actually threw more pitches in the strike zone, and the Diamondbacks crushed him. Because of the small sample size, Richard now owns a 7.04 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in four outings. He also has 11 strikeouts, a .271 batting average against and 11 walks in 15.1 innings this season. Richard will look to bounce back at the Astros on Saturday in his next scheduled outing.