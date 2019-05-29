Richard allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Rays on Tuesday.

Making his second start of the season, Richard had some trouble with control but otherwise kept the Blue Jays in the game. He threw 54 pitches in his first outing and now 81 in this loss, so the good news is he appears to be building up arm strength rather quickly. Richard is really just looking for a fresh start after posting a 5.33 ERA with the Padres last year. He is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and five strikeouts in eight innings this year. Richard will start again against the Yankees on Tuesday.