Blue Jays' Cody Ponce: Diagnosed with knee discomfort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ponce was removed from Monday's start against Colorado due to right knee discomfort, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ponce is likely headed for further testing to determine the full extent of his injury suffering during the third inning of Monday's appearance, but the initial diagnosis from the team is knee discomfort. The Blue Jays should have more information to share on the severity of Ponce's injury shortly.