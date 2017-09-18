Greene went 5-10 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 26 games (25 starts) with Double-A New Hampshire in 2017.

His latest campaign was a step in the wrong direction for Greene, who posted a 3.51 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 27 games split between High-A Dunedin and Double-A last season. Greene's 5.7 BB/9 in 2017 raised the red flag even higher than it was before, as control problems are nothing new for the 22-year-old. Until he gains command of his pitches on a consistent basis, Toronto will have no choice but to leave Greene on the farm.