Blue Jays' Conner Greene: Loses stock after poor 2017 campaign
Greene went 5-10 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 26 games (25 starts) with Double-A New Hampshire in 2017.
His latest campaign was a step in the wrong direction for Greene, who posted a 3.51 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 27 games split between High-A Dunedin and Double-A last season. Greene's 5.7 BB/9 in 2017 raised the red flag even higher than it was before, as control problems are nothing new for the 22-year-old. Until he gains command of his pitches on a consistent basis, Toronto will have no choice but to leave Greene on the farm.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...