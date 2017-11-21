Blue Jays' Conner Greene: Placed on 40-man roster
Green was added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Monday and is protected from the Rule 5 draft.
The 2017 season saw Greene regress, as he posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.69 WHIP at Double-A New Hampshire. Both marks rose from their 2016 levels of 4.19 and 1.32, respectively. At just 22 years old, it's not out of the question for Greene to turn his trajectory around. However, last season's 92:83 K:BB shows he has a ways to go.
