The Blue Jays have selected O'Halloran with the 157th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A fixture on Canada's 18-and-under teams before he began his collegiate career at Michigan, O'Halloran will return to his home country as he enters the professional ranks. He's coming off a brilliant junior campaign for the Wolverines in which he was named Big Ten Conference Pitcher of the Year while showing major improvements with his control and command. The 6-foot-2 lefty doesn't overpower hitters with his low-90s fastball, but he spots all of his offerings well and has been able to find success against both left- and right-handed hitters with his low-80s slider, which stands as his best pitch.