Blue Jays' Conor Fisk: Makes Triple-A debut

Fisk made his first appearance at the Triple-A level Thursday after getting promoted from Double-A New Hampshire, picking up the win over Syracuse with 3.1 scoreless innings while giving up three hits and a walk, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports. He struck out two. "He just went after hitters. That's the thing I remember," Bisons manager Meacham said of Fisk after watching him earlier in the spring. "All the guys, the big-league coaches and manager were all saying the same thing - man he goes after hitters. He wasn't afraid. He wasn't around the zone or in and out of the zone. He was just going right after hitters, staying in the strike zone. He did the same thing today."

Fisk was a 24th-round draft pick of the Jays in 2014, so the 26-year-old has done well to get himself one level below the majors. While he projects as middle relief if he does get the call to the Blue Jays, the fact that he hasn't given up a run in 18.1 minor-league innings this season could start to put him in the discussion the next time Toronto needs to promote some arms.