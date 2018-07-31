Blue Jays' Corey Copping: Shipped to Toronto
Copping was traded from the Dodgers to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for John Axford, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
A 24-year-old right-handed reliever, Copping has a 2.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 53.2 innings split between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He was at Double-A prior to the trade, and is expected to head to Double-A New Hampshire.
